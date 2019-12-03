Neighbour arrested for raping minor girl in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday for raping a minor girl in Kainjira village within Sukinda police limits here. The accused is Gouranga Charan Mohanta who happens to be a neighbour of the victim.

The incident came to light after the girl’s family lodged a complaint with police on Sunday night. According to the complaint, the accused raped the nine-year-old girl in her house after luring her with `10 and some chocolates on Saturday evening. Reportedly, the girl’s parents had gone outside for work when the incident happened.

When her mother returned home, the victim narrated the entire incident to her.Police said the girl’s father is a security guard in Kalinga Nagar while her mother works as a caretaker in a private hospital. The accused, who is their neighbour, took advantage of their absence and raped the girl.Sukinda IIC Bichitra Nanda Sethy said Mohanta was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The medical examination of both the victim and the accused was conducted.The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.