Odisha: Minor gangraped in Puri, ex-cop held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Even as the country is outraged over the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in a Government quarter by four persons in Puri district on Monday evening.

Police sources said, the victim was bundled into a car and taken to the residential quarters where she was sexually assaulted. The prime accused in the incident was a dismissed constable Jitendra Sethy. He was sacked on criminal charges in 2016.

According to the victim, she was waiting for a bus at Nimapara when four persons, including Sethy, offered her a lift in their four-wheeler. When she refused, Sethy reportedly showed his identity card and managed to convince her that they will drop her.

The four persons then allegedly took the girl to his Government quarters near Jhadeswari temple under Kumbharpada police limits and raped her. Three of them left the place and bolted the girl inside along with the prime accused.

However, she managed to alert a passerby and get outside while Sethy was asleep under the influence of alcohol. She went to Kumbharpada Police Station to lodge the complaint.

On the basis of her complaint, Kumbharpada IIC raided the quarters and nabbed Sethy from the spot. Police said the prime accused’s wife is a serving constable.

Meanwhile, Puri SP Umashankar Das said they have launched a search operation to nab the other accused involved in the crime.