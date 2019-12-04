Admin praised for reducing pending works

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi on Tuesday lauded the district administration for its efforts to bring down pending assignments under Right to Public Service.

Pending work under Right to Public Service has come down from 54 per cent to just 1 per cent in the last four months in the district, which is a record in the State.

This was revealed at a review meeting chaired by the minister here. As per records, the district administration has given land documents to 174 landless people under Basundhara Scheme.However, several people affected by cyclone Fani are yet to receive house damage assistance in the district.

Marandi directed the officials concerned to ensure that genuine beneficiaries are not deprived of assistance. Sources said `10.63 crore has been disbursed to people affected by the cyclone in the district so far.Water Resource Minister Raghunandan Das highlighted the plight of landless people who have been settled on forest land in Erasama tehsil.