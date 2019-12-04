More time for Puri temple land sale

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has extended time limit for voluntary sale of private land within 75 metres of the security zone of Jagannath Temple at Puri, by a week till December 9 in view of the interest shown by locals.

Many permanent residents had voluntarily sold their land by accepting the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy announced by the Government following an appeal made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Official sources said 106 plots have been sold till December 2 and locals have sold 75 pc of their land voluntarily.

The State Government has decided to demolish all structures within 75 metre radius of Jagannath Temple to enhance its security and make Puri, a world heritage city.