MSc Medical Physics students demand AERB recognition

Students of MSc Medical Physics of Sambalpur University on Tuesday launched an agitation demanding recognition of the course by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). 

Published: 04th December 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students of MSc Medical Physics course holding a silent protest on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

The students after a silent protest and rally submitted a memorandum to the PG Council Chairman. 

The MSc Medical Physics course, under the Physics department, was introduced at the university in 2017 in self-financing mode. The duration of course is two years along with one year of internship. The university had signed an MoU with Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre to introduce an internship programme for the students.

Though the course is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the students recently realised it has not been recognised by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) which is a mandatory pre-requisite.While the students are unsure of the credibility of the course, the university has already admitted the third batch of students. 

At present, 26 students are admitted into the first two batches and 11 more have joined in the third batch. 
The students ave demanded  the degree in Medical Physics to be recognized by AERB. Besides, they have demanded their laboratory and practicals be conducted as per the guidelines of AERB. They should also be offered internship at a well-equipped cancer treatment centre as was assured to them. 

One of the students, Ajit Kumar Malik said, “We came to know about the fact recently. Though the authorities assured us that they have applied for AERB recognition and it will be done soon, we cannot rely upon them.”Some students even alleged that, when they confronted the authorities over the issue, they were asked to shift to other courses offered by the Physics department. 

On November 29 the students had submitted a memorandum to the Governor during the convocation ceremony of the university. Acting vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University AK Das Mohapatra said, though the university has applied for AERB recognition for the MSc Medical Science course, it is yet to get it. Had the course been launched after availing the recognition, it would have been better for the students. He said a letter has been issued to the then Head of Physics department seeking an explanation on how the course was introduced without AERB recognition. 

