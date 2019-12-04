Home States Odisha

Odisha CM launches 'Mission Suvidya' to imporve basic services in ST-SC hostels

Mission Suvidya will provide a congenial atmosphere to all the inmates in a phased manner and guarantee quality services in safety and security, health, hygiene and food provisions for the students.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a new scheme 'Mission Suvidya' that will ensure the quality of amenities for scheduled category students residing in hostels of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Development department.

"I am very happy to launch Mission Suvidya that aims at bringing qualitative shift in accommodation facilities provided to students in ST-SC hostels. The mission has a maximum laid down the standard for assuring and sustaining quality with an objective to achieve ISO certification," the Chief Minister said.

The ST & SC Development department runs as many as 6500 hostels with over 5.7 lakh students.

Mission Suvidya will provide a congenial atmosphere to all the inmates in a phased manner. It will guarantee quality services in safety and security, health, hygiene and food provisions for the students.

"I believe these complementary provisions will enable the students to focus better on their studies," the CM said and thanked Quality Council of India (QCI) for joining hands with the State in this endeavour.

The department signed three agreements, one with Quality Council of India (QCI), second with Akshara Foundation and the third one with TRIFED.

The QCI will conduct a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of ST-SC hostels leading to quality assurance and quality sustenance with an objective to achieve ISO 9001: 2015 certification for these hostels.

QCI Director General R.P. Singh and Tribal Affairs Director Sachin Yadav signed the agreement.

The second MoU was signed between Akshara Foundation CEO Ashok Kamath and Sachin Yadav. The Foundation will cooperate and collaborate with the Department to improve the learning outcomes of the students.

It has developed specific programmes like School Readiness Programme for Grade 1 students, classroom/ hostel library programme, digital learning solutions and other programmes.

The scope of the programme will cover all schools with primary sections under the purview of the department in a phased manner benefitting more than two lakh students in the first phase.

The third MoU was signed between Amit Bhatnagar of TRIFED and TDCCOL MD Sarat Mohanty to ensure market linkages to various products produced by tribal artisans and tribal entrepreneurs.

The CM launched the logo and unveiled the dashboard of the Suvidya Mission. A short video on the mission was screened.

The CM also released two illustrative booklets on Bathudi and Gandia community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Suvidya SC-ST hostels Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp