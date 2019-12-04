Home States Odisha

Prime accused sent to jail, four others detained

Puri police produced the prime accused in gang-rape of a minor girl, Jitendra Sethy, and his accomplice Rajesh Sethy in the SDJM court on Tuesday. 

Published: 04th December 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  Puri police produced the prime accused in gang-rape of a minor girl, Jitendra Sethy, and his accomplice Rajesh Sethy in the SDJM court on Tuesday. The duo was remanded to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.Police have also detained four other persons for questioning in the case. Central Range DIG Ashish Kumar Singh said a criminal case of abduction, gang-rape of minor, assault and confining her in a room has been registered against the offenders. All the accused in the crime would be prosecuted and the chargesheet filed within 20 days. 

Singh said the prosecution would try to get the case tried in a fast track court. If required, a special public prosecutor would be engaged to conduct the prosecution. Four senior police officers have been tasked to investigate the incident and a scientific team was examining the Government quarters where the crime took place. The statement of the victim would be recorded before the Judicial Magistrate and her medical examination was being conducted in the district headquarters hospital. Besides, the district social welfare officer is counselling the victim while her family members have been provided with all logistic support at Puri by the district administration, he said.

The DIG further said another criminal case has been registered under Section 420 of the IPC against Jitendra as he used his police identity card despite being dismissed from service. However, Singh did not reveal the identity of the four persons who have been detained for interrogation.

On Monday evening, the victim, who belongs to Nimapara, lodged a complaint against Jitendra and three unidentified persons with Kumbharpada police. She alleged that Jitendra offered her lift in his car and when she hesitated, he showed his police identity card. The accused and his accomplices then drove her to Puri and took her to a Government quarters where she was raped by all the four accused. 
Basing on the complaint, Police arrested Jitendra and rounded up three other accused in the night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp