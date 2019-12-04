Home States Odisha

Puri gang rape: BJP demands CM Naveen Patnaik’s scalp, Congress forms team

Even after arrest of the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Puri, the BJP on Tuesday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on moral grounds.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even after arrest of the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Puri, the BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on moral grounds. Launching a scathing attack on the State Government for rising sexual atrocities on women,  especially minor girls of Dalit community, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Naik demanded a CBI probe into the Puri incident.

Since the accused in the Puri gang rape case is a former policeman, investigation by the police will not be impartial. The case should be handed over to CBI for a fair probe, he said. The Chief Minister, who is heading the Home department, should resign on moral grounds and tell the media about the follow-up action taken by the Government in the matter. State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida “Will the political parties stay silent when atrocities on women are rising with each passing day. Who will raise these issues?,” she questioned.

Women activists of Puri BJP unit, led by local MLA Jayant Sarangi, staged demonstration outside the office of Puri SP and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrest of the other accused and their trial through a fast track court.On the other hand, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has constituted a seven-member committee to visit Puri to inquire into the minor rape case and submit a report as early as possible.The State unit of Chhatra Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik gang rape Puri gang rape
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp