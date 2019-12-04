Puri gang rape: BJP demands CM Naveen Patnaik’s scalp, Congress forms team

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even after arrest of the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Puri, the BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on moral grounds. Launching a scathing attack on the State Government for rising sexual atrocities on women, especially minor girls of Dalit community, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Naik demanded a CBI probe into the Puri incident.

Since the accused in the Puri gang rape case is a former policeman, investigation by the police will not be impartial. The case should be handed over to CBI for a fair probe, he said. The Chief Minister, who is heading the Home department, should resign on moral grounds and tell the media about the follow-up action taken by the Government in the matter. State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida “Will the political parties stay silent when atrocities on women are rising with each passing day. Who will raise these issues?,” she questioned.

Women activists of Puri BJP unit, led by local MLA Jayant Sarangi, staged demonstration outside the office of Puri SP and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate arrest of the other accused and their trial through a fast track court.On the other hand, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has constituted a seven-member committee to visit Puri to inquire into the minor rape case and submit a report as early as possible.The State unit of Chhatra Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.