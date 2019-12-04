Rehab staff yet to get their dues   

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The staff of District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Ganjam try their best to assuage the woes of the differently-abled. However, the Government seems to remain indifferent towards the plight of the staffers.Around 70 persons with disability visit the centre every day where they are assisted by 10 staff members. Even as the staffers at the centre are overworked, they are paid a meagre salary of `8,000-13,000 per month. There are no provisions to provide them social security, increment and pension.

The State Government had assured the staffers that their services would be regularised. But it has not been done yet. The centre started functioning from the Red Cross Hospital premises at SNT Road here in 2006. It was shifted to its own building near the City Hospital in 2012.The centre is equipped with laser therapy and interferential therapy (IFT) machines that deliver intermittent pulses to stimulate surface nerves and block pain signal. Besides, it also has ultrasound and continuous passive motion (CPM) machines.

The centre also designs and produces artificial limbs for persons with disabilities. The centre has been awarded several times due to its staffer’s dedication. However, they are yet to get their dues.