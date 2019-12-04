SIT team visits Musaguda village, inspects crime spot  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The three-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Tuesday visited Musaguda village to probe the alleged gang-rape and suicide of a minor girl.The SIT team, comprising DIGs Himansu Lal, Satyabrata Bhoi and Shefeen Ahamed went to forest near Kunduli where the girl was gang-raped two years back and inspected the spot. They also visited the victim’s house and met a few villagers.

Later, the team visited Kunduli community health centre where the victim was taken for examination after the crime. They quizzed the doctor and ANMs over the issue.Sources said the SIT team is likely to meet the doctors of SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput and visit the shelter home where the victim was housed. The team members would submit their report to the Orissa High Court after completion of the probe.

The 14-year-old girl from Musaguda village was allegedly raped by four ‘men in uniform’ while she was returning home from Kunduli market on October 10, 2017. The girl committed suicide on January 22, 2018.