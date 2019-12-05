Home States Odisha

Demolition of unsafe buildings around Puri's Jagannath temple resumes

The administration succeeded in its efforts to woo the 298 families residing in the periphery of the temple by offering them 10 per cent extra payment for giving up their properties voluntarily.

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Demolition of unsafe and other public and private buildings, coming under the 75- metre zone around Meghanad Pachir of Jagannath temple to create an international heritage and security corridor, resumed on Wednesday.

A primary health centre, located close to the temple, was shifted to Baliapanda and the structure demolished in the presence of police and magistrate. The health centre was constructed in 1941 by the civic body and renovated in 2011. Earlier, the administration had demolished Emar, Nanguli and Badachhata mutts. However, the small temples inside the mutts were spared.

Meanwhile, the administration conducted a social impact assessment on 300 families likely to be displaced by the move. Since Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to people to hand over their property for the security of the 12th century shrine and the rehabilitation and resettlement package offered by the administration, particularly the 10 per cent extra payment to those who voluntarily offer to sell their property, the time limit to demolish the structures has been extended twice.

The administration succeeded in its efforts to woo the 298 families residing in the periphery of the temple by offering them 10 per cent extra payment for giving up their properties voluntarily. Till now, around 75 per cent of the families have sold their properties and the rest are likely to avail the offer as the State Government has extended it for another week.

