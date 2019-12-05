Home States Odisha

Minor gang-rape: Odisha Commission for Women chief Minati Behera meets cops in Puri

Published: 05th December 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:06 AM

Minati Behera

Minati Behera (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

PURI: Chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW) Minati Behera on Wednesday visited Kumbharpara police station here to take stock of the ongoing investigation into the alleged gang-rape of a minor girl.

Behera met the Kumbharpara IIC and was briefed by investigating officer Kulamani Sethy about the developments in the case. She also met the Child Welfare Officer and enquired about the care being provided to the victim. On the other hand, police are yet to get any clues about the involvement of four persons who have been detained in the case. Sources said the victim would be questioned again to gather evidence against the detainees.

Police seized a bike and a scooty which were used in the crime. However, they are yet to trace the car in which the accused brought the victim from Nimapara.

Puri SP Umashankar Dash is supervising the case and police are conducting raids to nab other accused involved in the case. Experts are counselling the victim daily to help her recover from the trauma. Family members of the victim have been provided with accommodation facilities for their stay in Puri by the district administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, police had produced prime accused Jitendra Sethy and his accomplice Rajesh Sethy in court. Jitendra, a constable who was dismissed from service, and three others allegedly abducted a minor girl from Nimapara in a car and raped her in a Government quarters at Puri.

