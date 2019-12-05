Renovation of Ashram sought

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of Jagatsinghpur Bikash Manch, led by former MP AV Swami and chairperson of Odisha Gandhian Forum Reena Routray, on Wednesday urged Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra to initiate steps for renovating Alaka Ashram, also known as ‘Sabarmati of Odisha’ in the district.

The 97-year-old ashram had played a pivotal role during India’s struggle for independence. However, it has been wallowing in neglect owing to lack of maintenance and renovation. Set up in 1922 on the banks of Alaka river, it is spread over an area of 55 acre. Freedom fighters like Gopabandhu Chaudhary, Bhagirathi Mahapatra and Pranakrushna Padhiary were instrumental in setting up the ashram which was also a meeting place of young volunteers, also known as ‘Banarsena’.

A weekly magazine ‘Utkalika’, edited by Sarala Devi, which spread Congress’ ideals like boycott of foreign goods was published from the ashram. It has witnessed gatherings of freedom fighters like former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury, Jatiya Kabi Birakishore Das, Rama Devi and Malati Choudhury. A training centre for operating ‘charkha’ to weave khadi clothes too was run from the ashram.