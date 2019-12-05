Home States Odisha

Renovation of Ashram sought

A weekly magazine ‘Utkalika’, edited by Sarala Devi, which spread Congress’ ideals like boycott of foreign goods was published from the ashram.

Published: 05th December 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of Jagatsinghpur Bikash Manch, led by former MP AV Swami and chairperson of Odisha Gandhian Forum Reena Routray, on Wednesday urged Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra to initiate steps for renovating Alaka Ashram, also known as ‘Sabarmati of Odisha’ in the district.

The 97-year-old ashram had played a pivotal role during India’s struggle for independence. However, it has been wallowing in neglect owing to lack of maintenance and renovation. Set up in 1922 on the banks of Alaka river, it is spread over an area of 55 acre. Freedom fighters like Gopabandhu Chaudhary, Bhagirathi Mahapatra and Pranakrushna Padhiary were instrumental in setting up the ashram which was also a meeting place of young volunteers, also known as ‘Banarsena’.

A weekly magazine ‘Utkalika’, edited by Sarala Devi, which spread Congress’ ideals like boycott of foreign goods was published from the ashram. It has witnessed gatherings of freedom fighters like former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury, Jatiya Kabi Birakishore Das, Rama Devi and Malati Choudhury. A training centre for operating ‘charkha’ to weave khadi clothes too was run from the ashram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp