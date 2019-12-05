Youth stabbed to death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by an unidentified miscreant near the entrance gate of platform no-4 in Berhampur railway station on Tuesday night. He was identified as Anil Panda of Goodshed Road within Gosaninuagaon police limits.

GRP IIC Sukant Bhoi said Anil had a disagreement with the killer following which the latter lost his cool and stabbed him several times.

On being informed, Anil’s family members reached the spot and rushed him to MKCGMCH. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra and SDPO Bishnuprasad Pati visited the crime scene. The reason behind the murder has not yet been ascertained.

Bhoi said the GRP has registered a case and efforts are on to nab the killer.