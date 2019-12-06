NGT order on ash pond

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed inspection of an ash pond of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) Limited in Sansartikra village by a joint committee comprising Jharsuguda Collector and officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

A local body Maa Ambika Mahila Group had alleged lapses in construction of the pond. It had claimed that Odisha State Pollution Control Board had granted environmental clearance for the ash pond without holding a public hearing as has been mandated under EIA notification, 2006. The NGT has sought report of inspection on the next date of hearing on the matter. It has also clarified that the authorities are free to take necessary action against the offenders.