ABVP and NSUI activists protest rising crime against women in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of ABVP and NSUI activists on Saturday launched a strong protest over increasing cases of violence against women in Odisha at gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg and raised slogans accusing State Government of failing to provide adequate safety and security to girls and women.

The members highlighted cases of gang-rape in Puri and other parts of the State in recent times and alleged that the State Government failed to provide justice to the lady VLW, who allegedly committed suicide in Jajpur.

They also condemned rape and murder of women in Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh and sought and exemplary action against persons involved in such heinous crimes. The ABVP activists had a scuffle with police when the tried to break the security cordon and march towards Lok Seva Bhawan. More than 100 agitators were taken to preventive custody and later released.

On the other hand, police also took a delegation of NSUI leaders and members into preventive custody while they were marching towards Lok Seva Bhawan to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The delegation led by Student Congress leader Aditya Prem Dash threatened that student wing of Congress will intensify its protest over this issue. Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) leaders criticised both ABVP and NSUI for politicising such sensitive issues.