Home States Odisha

High Court order on employee medical claims reimbursement

Delay in submission of the claim cannot be attributed to the claimant, he observed.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed Chief Secretary to form a Secretary-level High Power Committee to monitor medical reimbursement claims of employees and ensure quick disposal of such cases on monthly basis.

High Court issued the direction while imposing cost of Rs 20,000 on Managing Director of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) Ltd for defaulting on reimbursement of money spent by an employee for 16 years. “This amounts to inhumane attitude by an employer to an employee”, the Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath observed.

He directed the MD to pay within six weeks the entitlements of Satya Ranjan Pattanaik who had moved the court after his medical claim was rejected in December 2008. The petition challenging the rejection order was filed in 2009 while High Court allowed it on November 27, 2019.

While quashing the rejection order, Justice Rath further directed the MD of OFDC “to calculate the entitlements of the petitioner through the claim bill after adjusting a sum of Rs 3,000 paid by way of advance and pay the balance entitlements along with interest at 7 per cent per annum all through”.

As per prescribed rules for medical reimbursement, claims have to be submitted within three months of expiry of duration of treatment with ‘Essentiality Certificate’ issued by a medical officer. The petitioner’s mother had undergone treatment from January 1, 2001 to February 13, 2001, but Essentiality Certificate was granted on October 30, 2003.

His case for reimbursement was rejected on December 23, 2008 on the ground that the claim for Rs 51,605 was barred by time with a direction to refund the advance of Rs 3,000 he had received immediately or face recovery of the amount from his salary.

Justice Rath ruled “such claims should not have been denied merely on technicality of being submitted after long delay when there was no fault of the petitioner”. Delay in submission of the claim cannot be attributed to the claimant, he observed.

What the HC order states
Direction issued for defaulting reimbursement of money spent by an employee for
16 years
OFDC MD directed to pay entitlements of the petitioner within six weeks
Petitioner mother had undergone treatment from Jan 1, 2001 to Feb 13, 2001
Essentiality Certificate was granted on October 30, 2003
 His case for reimbursement was rejected on December 23, 2008 on the ground that the claim for Rs 51,605 was barred by time

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp