Odisha primary school teacher arrested for coming to school tipsy

JAJPUR: A ganasikhyak of Balia Primary School in Sukinda block, who was dismissed from service for coming to school in an inebriated condition and forcing students to kneel down, was arrested on Saturday.

The accused, Makaranda Mohanta, was arrested based on a complaint filed by block education officials under relevant sections of IPC, said a police official.

Mohanta had come to the school on Wednesday in an intoxicated state. Later, he forced a few students to kneel down outside the school premises. The parents of the students video graphed the incident and the clip was uploaded on social media. When the video went viral on social media platform on Thursday, BEO of Sukinda was asked to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

Mohanta was found to have committed gross negligence in duty and his service was terminated with immediate effect.