President Ram Nath Kovind lays foundation stone for Paika Vidroh memorial at Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KHURDA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Paika Vidroh Memorial at Barunei foothills and said that it will be a place of inspiration for future generations. “I am hopeful that the ten-acre memorial would turn into a place of pilgrimage in future because of the heroic saga and valour of the Paikas,” the President said and added that the Centre celebrated the completion of 200 years of the rebellion in 2017 by organising several events.

Kovind lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for construction of the memorial.

In 2017, during the commemoration of the 200 years of the Paika Vidroh, the Centre had decided for the construction of the memorial. Stating that steps have been initiated to create greater awareness about the Paika Rebellion, the President said that a chair has been established in the Utkal University for more study and research on the subject.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that familiarizing people with the glorious chapters of our history, especially to make aware of the younger generation about the sacrifices of our forefathers, is an important part of nation-building. He expressed confidence that this memorial will provide important information related to the Paika Vidroh to visitors, especially the youth.

The President referred to the rich civilisation and culture of Odisha because of which construction of Sun Temple at Konark was possible centuries ago. Making people aware of such rich traditions will increase their self-confidence and encourage them to participate in nation-building. Kovind said that abundant natural resources of Odisha can be used for its development by taking care of environmental protection.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Pradhan said that Centre had announced the construction of a memorial at Barunei in 2017 during the commemoration of 200 years of Paika Vidroha. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the descendants of Paika Rebellion martyrs at Raj Bhavan during his visit to the state in April, 2017, he said.

Stating that several steps have been taken by the Centre to create awareness about the rebellion and bring it to national focus, Pradhan said that a chair in the name of Buxi Jagabandhu has been started with an expenditure of Rs five crore and memorial coin and stamp have been issued to honour the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who had launched a campaign for due recognition of Paika Vidroha in the history of the country, also addressed function along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.