President Kovind arrives in Bhubaneswar for two-day visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Saturday evening as part of his two-day visit to the State.

They were received by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. After landing at the airport, the President proceeded to Raj Bhawan for night halt.

On Sunday, he will proceed to Barunei in Khurda district around 9.30 am and lay the foundation stone for Paika Bidroha Memorial at Barunei Hill at around 10.30 am to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion -- an armed rebellion against the British East India Company’s rule in Odisha, which is considered as the First War of Independence.

Governors of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and the Chief Minister will accompany Kovind to Barunei. Ahead of the President’s visit, Union Minister Pradhan reviewed the preparedness at Barunei and said that the memorial will be dedicated to mark the bravery of the people who laid down their lives in the rebellion.

After returning from Barunei, the President will attend the closing ceremony of Utkal University’s platinum jubilee celebrations at about 12.40 pm. Kovind is likely to address the students during the event on the varsity campus. He will then proceed to Raj Bhawan and leave for New Delhi at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made by Odisha police in Bhubaneswar and Khurda for the President’s visit. Around 50 platoons of police force have been deployed.

Focus will be on the security of VIPs, traffic control and proper arrangements at the venues, police sources said.

Earlier, police had conducted a carcade rehearsal from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhawan as part of security preparedness.