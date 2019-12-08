Home States Odisha

President Kovind arrives in Bhubaneswar for two-day visit

After landing at the airport, the President proceeded to Raj Bhawan for night halt.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind being welcomed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday. Also seen are Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, arrived here on Saturday evening as part of his two-day visit to the State.

They were received by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. After landing at the airport, the President proceeded to Raj Bhawan for night halt.

On Sunday, he will proceed to Barunei in Khurda district around 9.30 am and lay the foundation stone for Paika Bidroha Memorial at Barunei Hill at around 10.30 am to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion -- an armed rebellion against the British East India Company’s rule in Odisha, which is considered as the First War of Independence.

Governors of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and the Chief Minister will accompany Kovind to Barunei. Ahead of the President’s visit, Union Minister Pradhan reviewed the preparedness at Barunei and said that the memorial will be dedicated to mark the bravery of the people who laid down their lives in the rebellion.

After returning from Barunei, the President will attend the closing ceremony of Utkal University’s platinum jubilee celebrations at about 12.40 pm. Kovind is likely to address the students during the event on the varsity campus. He will then proceed to Raj Bhawan and leave for New Delhi at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made by Odisha police in Bhubaneswar and Khurda for the President’s visit. Around 50 platoons of police force have been deployed.

Focus will be on the security of VIPs, traffic control and proper arrangements at the venues, police sources said.

Earlier, police had conducted a carcade rehearsal from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Raj Bhawan as part of security preparedness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp