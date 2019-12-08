Student Congress wing restructuring begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The restructuring process of State Congress started on Friday with the revamping of students’ wing.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee constituted a committee under the chairmanship of former MLA Debasis Patnaik to discuss with student Congress leaders future course of action of the State unit of NSUI.

The committee convenor, Manoj Biswal, has convened the meeting with student leaders on December 10.

The committee has former Chhatra Congress president Swagatika Patnaik and Gignesh Ray as members.

Meanwhile, a group of women leaders are camping at New Delhi for the last one week without getting a chance to meet party president Sonia Gandhi or former president Rahul Gandhi.

They had left for New Delhi to campaign for the replacement of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik by party MLA from Cuttack-Barabati Mohhammad Moquim. The women dissident leaders are reported to be lobbying for joining the BJP. However, there is yet to be any response from the BJP camp in this regard.

Sources in the dissident camp dismissed any chance of the women leaders joining the BJP.