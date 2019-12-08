Home States Odisha

Workers resent payment at Odisha's Kalahandi mandis

Discontentment is brewing among labourers engaged for weighing and lifting paddy bags in mandis across Kalahandi district.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Discontentment is brewing among labourers engaged for weighing and lifting paddy bags in mandis across Kalahandi district.

The labourers, engaged by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) weigh paddy bags and load them on vehicles hired by millers at the procurement centres. They are paid by the PACS and the amount is reimbursed by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).
However, as the rate of labour for the current kharif season has not been fixed by OSCSC, the labourers are being paid at the old rate of Rs 8.47 per quintal. The rate was fixed for rabi season. Interestingly, the labourers were paid Rs 11.19 per quintal in the kharif season of 2017-18.

The PACS cannot disburse the revised amount as they are not allowed to do so unless it is authorised by OSCSC. The PACS are now finding it tough to convince the labourers to work at the old rate. Led by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the labourers resorted to strike at Charbahal mandi on December 4 and 5. Similar protests were held by them in Mandal mandi in Kalampur block on December 2.

Deputy Director of Cooperative department Sanand Sahu said the higher authorities have been apprised of the situation. He said PACS cannot pay the enhanced amount to the labourers unless OSCSC does not issue a directive regarding the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Kalahandi mandis
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp