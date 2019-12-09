Home States Odisha

Update phone numbers on Parivahan Sewa: Odisha State Transport Authority

The authority has also advised private and commercial vehicle owners to verify the authenticity of the driving licence (DL) of the drivers before hiring them.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has asked the vehicle owners to update their mobile phone numbers on Parivahan Sewa website to receive messages in case e-challans are issued against them.

In a tweet, the authority also explained the procedure to update a mobile number in the website. “Some dealers were earlier engaging middlemen to apply for vehicle documents at the RTOs in the State. However, instead of providing the owners mobile phone numbers, the middlemen used to provide their own numbers for their convenience. There are also many old vehicles and there is no record of their owners’ phone numbers for which, we are not able to send them e-challan SMS,” a STA official said.
It is now entirely the vehicle dealers responsibility to provide the details of their customers to the RTOs to obtain the vehicle documents. This apart, the Centre has directed the dealers to pre-fit High Security Registration Plates before delivering the vehicles. STA has also instructed the RTOs to upload photographs of overspeeding vehicles in the e-challans.

The authority has also advised private and commercial vehicle owners to verify the authenticity of the driving licence (DL) of the drivers before hiring them. The owners can verify the status of DL, including its suspension, in the website, said Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda.
STA also warned the people not to drive under the influence of alcohol. “Drunk drivers are arrested by police and their DLs are being suspended by the RTOs. Drunken driving is one of the biggest contributors to road accidents. Public are requested to intimate local police or RTO about drunk drivers of public buses,” STA said in a tweet.

