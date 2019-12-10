Home States Odisha

BJD extends support to Citizenship Amendment Bill

The BJD demanded that Sri Lanka should be included in the list of countries from where refugees would be allowed as Hindus and Muslims are being persecuted in that country for decades.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 faced strong resistance from the opposition political parties during its introduction in Lok Sabha, the BJD supported the contentious legislation with some riders.

The BJD support is expected to make the passage of the Bill easier in the Rajya Sabha. 

The BJD demanded that Sri Lanka should be included in the list of countries from where refugees would be allowed as Hindus and Muslims are being persecuted in that country for decades.

Announcing the BJD stand vis-a-vis the Bill, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said Hindus and Muslims from Sri Lanka should not be deprived of this opportunity.

Stating that the CAB should not be linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) which is a different subject altogether, Patra said there is need for a greater discussion on this.

The Centre should, however, take steps to clear the doubt among the Muslims who have been kept out of the purview of the Bill. 

The Centre should also dispel the impression which is being created by some political parties that the Bill is against a particular religion.

BJD extends support to Citizen Bill

Stating that there should not be any attempt to politicise the Bill, Patra called upon the opposition parties who are opposed to the Bill to support it in national interest. 

Under the Citizenship Act, 1955, one of the requirements for citizenship by naturalisation is that the applicant must have resided in India for the last 12 months, as well as for 11 of the previous 14 years. 

The amendment relaxes the second requirement from 11 years to 6 years as a specific condition for applicants belonging to these six religions, and the aforementioned three countries, he said and a lot of people will be benefited from this.

The Bill seeks to amend The Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB CAB 2019 BJD Odisha
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp