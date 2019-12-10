Home States Odisha

Essay competition on Fundamental Duties in Odisha government colleges

The test will be held online for a duration of two hours while the topics be based on one of the 11 Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution.

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Monday asked all government-run universities and colleges to encourage students to participate in the national essay competitions to be organised by the Centre from this month.

Additional Secretary, Higher Education, Rajashree Mohanty said universities and colleges funded under RUSA scheme must ensure active participation of their students.

Students can write in Hindi or English to be held in 11 rounds on 26th of every month, except in January 2020 when it will be conducted on 27th.

The first round will be held on December 26 while the last one will be on November 26, 2020. There is no participation fee, the release by Higher Education department stated.

Students desiring to participate can register on www.kartavya.ugc.ac.in by 10th of every month, said the release adding registration for the first round closes on Tuesday.Being organised by Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to mark the 70th year of adoption of the Indian Constitution.

