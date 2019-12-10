Relief from cold for next three days in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said cold conditions will abate for the next three days as there will be no substantial change in night temperature.

The Met office said temperature will not dip during this period due to the weakening of northerly winds.

“There is also anti-cyclonic flow over Odisha at lower level for which cold conditions are not prevailing now. However, shallow to moderate fog will occur at isolated places in the State during the next two to three days due to moisture condition,” said, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

On Monday, Phulbani recorded 9.5 degree Celsius, followed by Daringbadi 10.5 degree and Sonepur 11.2 degree.

Even as heavy snowfall covered northernmost parts of India, particularly the Himalayan belt, minimum temperature in this part of the country is expected to be higher than the average in winter.

The IMD had recently said winter season (December to February) will experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except northern-most parts.

There is a relatively higher probability for above normal minimum temperatures in the core cold wave (CW) zone between December and February, it added.

The core CW zone covers Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana and met sub divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Madhya Maharashtra.

Minimum temperatures over most parts of Central and peninsular India are likely to be warmer than normal by ≥ 1 degree Celsius.

Currently, warm ENSO-neutral conditions are prevailing over equatorial Pacific Ocean and the latest monsoon mission coupled forecasting system (MMCFS) forecast indicates these conditions are likely to cool and turn to ENSO-neutral conditions during forthcoming winter season.