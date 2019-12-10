Rights panel seeks report on Keonjhar custodial death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the DGP and Collector and SP of Keonjhar over the death of a person allegedly due to torture in police custody.

Taking cognizance of a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, NHRC has sought a report in the matter within six weeks. One Suresh Naik of Shedeng Basti within Barbil police limits of Keonjhar district, detained on the charge of murdering his wife, died in police custody on November 20.

Though police claimed that he committed suicide, Tripathy alleged Suresh died of custodial torture. “He was detained in custody for three days and tortured.

This is a classic case of failure of the police as the accused died in their custody and they failed to prevent it. Negligence and failure of the authorities pose serious question of human rights,” he said.

The petitioner requested the NHRC to investigate the case impartially and take legal action against the culprits and pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the rights panel has directed the State authorities to send the reports of inquest, postmortem, recording of autopsy, medico-legal certificate chemical examination and final cause of death.