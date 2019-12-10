Home States Odisha

Rights panel seeks report on Keonjhar custodial death

The petitioner requested the NHRC to investigate the case impartially and take legal action against the culprits and pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, custodial death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the DGP and Collector and SP of Keonjhar over the death of a person allegedly due to torture in police custody.

Taking cognizance of a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, NHRC has sought a report in the matter within six weeks. One Suresh Naik of Shedeng Basti within Barbil police limits of Keonjhar district, detained on the charge of murdering his wife, died in police custody on November 20. 

Though police claimed that he committed suicide, Tripathy alleged Suresh died of custodial torture. “He was detained in custody for three days and tortured.

This is a classic case of failure of the police as the accused died in their custody and they failed to prevent it. Negligence and failure of the authorities pose serious question of human rights,” he said.

The petitioner requested the NHRC to investigate the case impartially and take legal action against the culprits and pay compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the rights panel has directed the State authorities to send the reports of inquest, postmortem, recording of autopsy, medico-legal certificate chemical examination and final cause of death. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keonjhar National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp