Man held for rape in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Kalimela police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a girl in a forest near MV-90 village. The accused, Ajaya Mondal of MV-54 village within Kalimela police limits, had raped the girl on Saturday on the pretext of dropping her at Potteru on his motorcycle.

Sources said the victim had visited Kalimela Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. While she was waiting for the doctor to arrive, the accused called up the victim and enquired of her whereabouts. Later, Ajaya reached the CHC and offered the victim a lift to her native place Potteru on his motorcycle.

The girl agreed and left with the accused. However, instead of going to Potteru, Ajaya took the victim to a forest near MV-90 village where he tied her hands and raped her. He dropped her at MPV-23 village after committing the crime.

The victim reached Potteru village by bus and narrated her ordeal to her brother-in-law. Both of them later lodged a complaint at Kalimela police station.