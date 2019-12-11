Home States Odisha

State Film Awards: ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ best film

Manmohan Mohapatra has been adjudged best director while Mihir Das has been adjudged best actor for ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ and Archita Sahu best actress for ‘Champion’ movie.

BHUBANESWAR: Noted playwright and screenwriter Bijay Mishra will be honoured with the prestigious Jaydev Award for his contribution to Odia film industry while film-maker Akshay Parija will be presented Mohan Sundar Dev Goswami Award for ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’. Jaydev Award carries cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

The Culture Department on Tuesday announced 30th Odisha State Film Awards in 27 categories.
Odia film ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ has bagged awards in six categories, including best film.

Dillip Ray and Ashutosh Mohapatra have bagged best photographer and best screenplay award for their work in ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ while Nandalal Mohapatra bagged the best dialogue writer award for the film.

Manoj Mishra has bagged the best supporting actor (male) for his role in Champion while best-supporting actor (female) will be given to Shivani Khara for ‘Pheriaa Comeback.’

Shantiraj Khosla has been adjudged best music director for ‘Pheriaa Comeback’, while D Niranjan Reddy has been adjudged best story writer for ‘Ole Ole Dil Bole.’ Karunakar has been adjudged best playback singer (male) for ‘Pheriaa Comeback’ while Antara Chakraborty will get best playback singer (female) for ‘Sathi Tu Feriaa’.

Best comedian award will go to Rakhi for ‘Deewana Heli To Pain’ while Sarthak Hota will get best child artist award for ‘Pheriaa Comeback.’

Similarly, Prasanna Satpathy is the best costume man and Samaresh Pal is the make-up man. Best choreography award will go to Suna Babu for ‘Pheriaa Comeback’.

Sangram Maharana has been adjudged best art director, while Nityashri Ranjan has been adjudged best sound recordist. ‘Pratijogitaku Asinahin’ has been nominated as best educational/children film, while ‘Amge Juli’ has been nominated as best film in tribal language. The film awards will be presented in the third week of December, said sources in the department.

The department also announced names for 7th State Tele Film Awards in which ‘Rahichhi Rahibi Tori Pain’ has been adjudged best tele serial.

