Two arrested for separate rape charges in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two youths were arrested on charges of rape in separate incidents in the district on Monday night.

In the first incident, Jajpur town police arrested Chandia Gedi for raping a widow in Khandara Gedisahi village.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, Chandia barged into her house on Saturday night and raped her.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone. However, the widow informed her neighbour about the incident following which the matter was brought to the notice of the village committee.

Similarly, one Chagalu Rana was arrested for allegedly raping a girl on the false promise of marriage in Asanagadia village within Korei police limits. The accused belongs to Mathurapur village.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was in a relationship with Chagalu for the last two years. The accused had assured to marry her and even had physical relationship with woman. However, when she insisted on marriage, Chagalu bought time and last month, refused to marry her.

On Tuesday, police conducted medical examination of both the accused and victims.