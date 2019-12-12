Savouries lose zing as onion gets pricey in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Steep rise in price of onion has affected the quality and sale of savouries like ‘bara’ and ‘piaji’ in the town.

Dhenkanal is famous for its ‘bara’ which is enjoyed during breakfast by a majority of the town’s residents. However, with the price of onion hovering around Rs 120 per kg, traders are using it judiciously to prepare the savoury.

This has impacted the quality of the snack and also its sale. The price of non-vegetarian dishes has also gone up in several hotels.

Looking to make a quick buck, onion farmers in the district have started harvesting their produce prematurely.

Civil Supplies Officer Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo said his department has no control over the price of onion.