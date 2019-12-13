Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation joins ‘BreatheLife’ to check air pollution

Clean Air Asia India is supporting WHO-India on strengthening the BreatheLife network at the cities in the country.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when air quality is deteriorating, the city joined ‘BreatheLife’ campaign with an aim to reduce air pollution through several initiatives.

A training programme organised on Thursday by Clean Air Asia India and WHO India in partnership with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) focused on health impacts of air pollution, air quality monitoring and standards and introduction of Breathe life campaign.

After the training programme, BMC officially committed to join BreatheLife network in the presence of Municipal Commissioner, WHO representative, Clean Air Asia team, officials from Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and other relevant stakeholders.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary stressed on public engagement as a major aspect of the BreatheLife campaign. He highlighted the need for an immediate action plan to reduce air pollution levels in the next three to four years.

“It was observed recently that air quality in Bhubaneswar is not as good as required. We have asked employees of BMC, BDA and BSCL to avoid vehicles and cycle, walk or take public transport to reach office on every Friday. This is aimed at promoting clean and pollution-free environment. We have also appealed people to use sustainable transport,” Chaudhary said.

The Commissioner also informed that they are working on improving the cycle tracks in the city.
BreatheLife is a joint campaign by WHO, United Nations Environment and Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) to mobilise cities and individuals to protect people from the effects of air pollution. The campaign combines public health and climate change expertise with guidance on implementing solutions to air pollution in support of global development goals.

Clean Air Asia India (CAA) is supporting WHO-India on strengthening the BreatheLife network at the cities in the country.

