Ekamra Kshetra to replicate Jagannath temple project

BHUBANESWAR: After the positive response for beautification project of Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a package for revival and preservation of the heritage value and grandeur of Lingaraj Temple and its surroundings on 66 acre of land.

The package for Ekamra Kshetra in the first phase includes Outer Access Road Development, Lingaraj Entry Plaza, Bindu Sagar revival plan, parking space, Lingaraj Heritage Complex, development of amenities for Kedar Gouri-Mukteswar complex, Heritage e-auto project, relocation projects and heritage interpretation centre.

The Ekamra Kshetra project covers an area of 1126 acre with an outer core of 476 acre, intermediate core of 504 acre and inner core of 145 acre.

The package was discussed at a high level meeting presided by the Chief Minister where it was decided that a separate Act in line with the Jagannath Temple at Puri will be formulated for the Lingaraj Temple.

Sources said the financial implications are being worked out and would be finalised later.

The State Government announced rehabilitation and resettlement assistance for persons and institutions to be affected by the project.

Evicted street vendors will be rehabilitated with one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each in two instalments.

Shopkeepers to be affected by the project will be provided rehabilitation assistance of `10,000 per month for 12 months and later rehabilitated in market complexes to developed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Tourism Department.

Official sources said private land (vacant and having houses) will be acquired by following the due process.

The outer access road will be of 1.5 km approximately connecting Takeshwar Chhak to Badhei Banka Chhak.

The right side of the road with a width of 18 metre will be used for buses, other four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

The left side of the road with 12-metre width will be used for two-wheelers and four-wheelers only. There will also be an extension link over drain number seven.

The Lingaraj Entry Plaza to be constructed on approximately six-acre will be an extension of Lingaraj temple complex incorporating elements reflective of Kalinga temple architecture. The plaza will have special arrangements for Shivratri and Kanwariya pilgrims with upgraded lighting, seating and other amenities. Besides, it will have an open-air theatre.

The Bindu Sagar revival plan will be implemented over 20 acre with continuous pedestrian walkway and viewpoints along the lake edge.

Besides, the water quality of the lake will be improved by elimination of pollutant discharges, beautification and provision of collection points for ritual offerings. Landscape similar to Ekamravan will be extended here.

Besides, other historical water systems, Papanasini Kund, Godabari, Debi Padahara Tank, Kotirtha Tank and Ganga Jamuna Tank will be revived and preserved.

The project will also include multi-modal parking for tourist buses, cars, two-wheelers along with E-vehicle charging points.

While the south parking lot will be earmarked for sevayats and officials, the west and north parking spaces will be for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The Lingaraj Heritage complex will include strengthening of Kedar Gouri and Rath roads and upgradation of Giani Zail Singh road with other infrastructure development like ambient lighting, water fountains, net-zero waste management, development of public amenities and security enhancements.

The Kedar Gouri-Muktishwar Complex will include public utilities and amenities like drinking water, public toilets, lighting, signage and Siddheswara Matha improvements.

The Heritage e-auto project will be for coverage to the larger Ekamra Kshetra area from Lingaraj temple connecting monuments, parking and major roads through e-autorickshaws with supporting infrastructure.

The Sri Lingaraj police station and Sri Lingaraj Temple Trust Board office will be relocated in suitable locations.

The Emara Math has been identified as the potential site for the heritage interpretation centre which will highlight the Lingaraj Complex Core area, outer heritage core area and the Ekamra Kshetra.

A garden will be developed in front of the Lingaraj Temple for beautification. Besides, all traffic will be banned on the road in front of the Temple. Law Minister Pratap Jena, Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present.