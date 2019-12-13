Home States Odisha

Odisha bags FICCI India Sports Award

The award was given to Odisha in recognition for its superlative achievement and contributions to promotion of sports.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev received the award on behalf of the Government at a function where sporting icons were honoured for their achievements.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has bagged the prestigious Best State Promoting Sports Award at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 held at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev received the award on behalf of the Government at a function where sporting icons were honoured for their achievements.

The award was given to Odisha in recognition for its superlative achievement and contributions to promotion of sports.

In last one year, Odisha has made significant strides in sports by hosting some of the prestigious international sporting events, including the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship.

It has also established five High-Performance Centers in different sports disciplines in collaboration with India’s top sporting icons and corporates.

Having established top sporting infrastructure, it recently bagged the rights to host the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.

The FICCI India Sports Awards acknowledges and recognises contribution of sportspersons and stakeholders for excellence during a year.

The awardees were judged by a jury headed by Justice Mukul Mudgal, retired Judge of Delhi High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government FICCI FICCI India Sports Awards
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp