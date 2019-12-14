Home States Odisha

Ancient Jain monastery left to crumble in Odisha

The monastery has five small temples and one of them houses the image of Rishabhanath surrounded by Tirthankars.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Temples in the Subai Jain monastery.

Temples in the Subai Jain monastery.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A thick layer of moss covers the temples in the 4th century Jain monastery in Subai village. Located 34 km away from Koraput town, the neglected monastery that houses some rare images of Tirthankaras is also dotted with unwanted vegetation.

Considered an important Jain site in undivided Koraput district, the monastery todays stands as a mute spectator to the neglect by Koraput administration and Tourism and Culture Department.  

Temples in the Subai Jain monastery. 

The monastery has five small temples and one of them houses the image of Rishabhanath surrounded by Tirthankars.

There is also an image of four-armed Tara adorning bangles in one temple while another temple on the monastery campus has been partially damaged. 

Locals said with no security at the site, many relics from the monastery have been stolen in the past by miscreants. And in the absence of maintenance, the site resembles a forest now. While the monastery is not being cleaned, the temples are not treated chemically to keep the walls safe from moss and other vagaries of nature. 

According to historians, Jain traders who came to undivided Koraput region to collect and trade gemstones set up the monastery and worshipped Mahavir, Parshwanath, Rishabhanath and other Tirthankars. In the 80s, the Tourism and Culture Department took note of the site and began promoting it as a spot of religious significance.

In fact, the monastery and Jain culture was highlighted in every Parab festival organised by the district administration for a certain period.

Till 2010, the Jain site drew tourists from within the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

However, the Koraput administration failed to maintain it later on. In the last five years, no conservation has been done in the monastery. District Culture Office AK Sethi said he would look into development of the site which was earlier inspected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

In Koraput, Jain sites are also present at Nandapur, Bhairab-Singhpur, Kotpad, Jamunda, Kamta,  Jeypore, Borrigumma and Remula. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Jain monastries
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp