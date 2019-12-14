Home States Odisha

Odisha government to adopt ‘Fund of Funds’ for startups

The meeting decided to commit Rs 100 crore for allocation to the State Startup Fund over a period of three to five years as per requirement.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has decided to institutionalise the ‘Fund of Funds’ model as State Startup Fund to make it more easy to access.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here. 

The meeting decided to commit Rs 100 crore for allocation to the State Startup Fund over a period of three to five years as per requirement.

It was resolved to mobilise effective venture funds from private and corporate sector for constituting ‘Fund of Funds’ for startups in Odisha.

Official sources said comparative benefit and failure of different venture fund models were discussed at the meeting.

Keeping in view the situation in Odisha, it was considered that the ‘Fund of Funds’ model would be more helpful and easy to access for the State-based startups. 

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to examine different contours of this model and formulate a detail proposal. 

He also advised the departments concerned to augment the startup ecosystem in the State by filling up the critical gaps through convergence so as to attract private venture capitals for Odisha startups. 

Industry Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said so far, 500 startups have been registered from which 57 per cent incorporated during and after 2017. Among the incorporated units, around 150 are led by women. 

Besides, 13 incubator centers are operating in Odisha, including IIT-Bhubaneswar, NIST, NIIT, KIIT, Rabi Sankar University.

Odisha Startup Policy has set the target to launch 1000 startups by end of March, 2021. Sharma said Odisha has been ranked top performer in States Startup Ranking 2018 by Department for Promotion of Industry and International Trade of the Centre.

According to Industry department, launching of startups in Odisha during 2017-18 has increased by 84 per cent over 2015-16 against the national growth of around 62 per cent during the same period. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government Odisha startups Fund of Funds Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp