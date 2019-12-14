Odisha youth arrested for abetting girl’s suicide; victim's father accuses him of rape and murder

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Railway police on Friday arrested Subransu Biswal of Mardal village under Tirtol police limits for his alleged involvement in the death of an engineering student Subha Laxmi Ojha, whose body was found near railway tracks on November 10.

He has been accused of abetting Subha’s suicide. Subha of Chunabelari village under Paradip block was studying in Ganapati Engineering College in Jagatpur, Cuttack.

She was staying in a rented house along with her roommate Shantilata Bhoi and her body was found near Bandhbati gate of Cuttack-Paradip railway line.

The woman's father, Ramesh Ojha had registered a police complaint against Subransu, her senior in the college, accusing him of raping and murdering her after she turned down his love interest.

Ojha alleged that he had made repeated calls to his daughter on November 9 but she did not receive them. When he called Shantilata, her replies were dodgy.

On November 10, when he rushed to the spot on receiving news of his daughter’s death, he saw hack marks on her body and bite marks on her chest.

Later, Subha’s mother met Shantilata who reportedly disclosed that on November 9, their college senior Subransu had threatened the deceased on phone. The body was found three km away from the accused’s village and at a place which was not a passenger halt, Ojha pointed out in his FIR.

Police, however, said they found no circumstantial evidence of murder and rape. IIC of Government Railway police station, Cuttack, Umakanta Biswal said frequent harassment by Subransu forced Subha to allegedly commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

The accused was produced in the local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Locals, on the other hand, have threatened to resort to rail roko agitation alleging police inaction in the case. In another development, Chairperson of State Commission for Women, Minati Behera met family members of Subha today and assured them of justice.