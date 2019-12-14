Three-day Mondei festival takes off in Odisha's Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The 18th Mondei festival and Pallishree Mela kickstarted at Nabarangpur on Friday. The inaugural ‘puja’ was performed at Maa Bhandara Gharani, the presiding deity of the tribal district.

For the first time, the venue of the three-day festival was shifted to Hirli Dangar, three km away from the district. As many as 300 stalls and a Meena Bazar were arranged for the entertainment of people.

More than 10,000 people assembled to witness the Mondei and its cultural programme.

SC and ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka chaired the occasion. MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Zilla Parisad chairperson Bhagabati Bhatra, vice-chairperson Nibedita Mohanty, SP Nitin Kusalkar and Mondei organising committee chairman Ajit Kumar Mishra were present.

The carnival, which started from Bhandara Gharani temple, reached Mondei Rangamunch in the evening.

“Mondei festival is an occasion to promote hidden talent and cottage industry,” Saraka said, adding that the annual event gives opportunities for mingling of town and village cultures.

Presiding over the meeting, Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said the festival strives to preserve the rich heritage of the district’s art, culture and tradition. As many as eight cultural troupes performed on the first day.