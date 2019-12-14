Home States Odisha

Three-day Mondei festival takes off in Odisha's Nabarangpur

For the first time, the venue of the three-day festival was shifted to Hirli Dangar, three km away from the district. 

Published: 14th December 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Guests inaugurating Mondei festival in Nabarangpur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  The 18th Mondei festival and Pallishree Mela kickstarted at Nabarangpur on Friday. The inaugural ‘puja’ was performed at Maa Bhandara Gharani, the presiding deity of the tribal district.

For the first time, the venue of the three-day festival was shifted to Hirli Dangar, three km away from the district. As many as 300 stalls and a Meena Bazar were arranged for the entertainment of people.

More than 10,000 people assembled to witness the Mondei and its cultural programme.

SC and ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka chaired the occasion. MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Zilla Parisad chairperson Bhagabati Bhatra, vice-chairperson Nibedita Mohanty, SP Nitin Kusalkar and Mondei organising committee chairman Ajit Kumar Mishra were present.

The carnival, which started from Bhandara Gharani temple, reached Mondei Rangamunch in the evening. 
“Mondei festival is an occasion to promote hidden talent and cottage industry,” Saraka said, adding that the annual event gives opportunities for mingling of town and village cultures.

Presiding over the meeting, Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said the festival strives to preserve the rich heritage of the district’s art, culture and tradition. As many as eight cultural troupes performed on the first day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nabarangpur Odisha Mondei festival
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp