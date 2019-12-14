Whale carcass washed ashore in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The carcass of 30 feet long whale was washed ashore near Bateswar temple at Kantiagarh village under Ganjam block on Friday.

Forest personnel spotted the highly decomposed carcass while patrolling on the beach.

On being informed, Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak, Khallikote ranger Dilip Martha and Rambha forester Somnath Mallick reached the spot.

After examining it, the forest personnel buried the carcass. Though the exact reason of the whale’s death is yet to be ascertained, the officials believed that the mammal died due to natural causes.

Official sources said this was the eleventh carcass found on the 484 km long Odisha coast within a year.

The rising number of dead whales getting washed ashore in Odisha has baffled environmentalists and mammal researchers.