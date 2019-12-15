DGP reviews anti-Maoist ops in South Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In his first visit to Koraput after assuming charge, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Saturday reviewed anti-Maoist operations and law and order situation in south-western police range comprising Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts.He held a meeting in the district police headquarters in Koraput town with senior police officials including south-western range DIG Safeen Ahemad, ADG (law and order) RP Kochey, IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, and Intelligence DIG RK Sharma besides, SPs of all the six districts under the police range.

Addressing mediapersons, DIG Ahemad said the DGP had a detailed discussion on intensifying anti-Maoist operations and preventing organised crime, cyber crime and crime against women and children in the region. He said special awareness drives will be conducted in all the six districts by police to bring down crimes against women and children.

The DIG condemned Maoist violence and activities in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district and said in a democratic country development should not be stopped at any cost. If an outfit is opposing development by forcing people to stop using mobile phones, preventing road construction and other works, people should understand its intention, he stated.

Earlier this week, Maoists had issued a dikat in Orapadar village in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal prohibiting them from using mobile phones. The extremists directed people of the village not to make or receive calls on their phones without prior permission from them or face dire consequences.