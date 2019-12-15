ED attaches 3 more plots to godman Sarathi Baba

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Months after self-styled godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Roul was released from Choudwar Circle Jail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached three more plots belonging to Sarathi ashram and Satyam Charitable Trust managed by him at Garapur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Earlier on July 27 this year, ED had attached 26 immovable properties of Roul’s ashram and Satyam Charitable Trust and warned punishment for the trespassers. Arrested in 2015 from his ashram on charges of sexual assault, exploitation of women devotees, forgery and other criminal charges, he was released on July 25 after High Court granted him conditional bail on July 22.

Officials of Roads and Buildings department in Kendrapara had assessed value of the properties of Sarathi ashram in Barimula four years back as per direction of Crime Branch and found two-storey guest houses and other landed properties of the ashram over 2.5 acres of land. Roul had lured several of his followers by claiming that he had supernatural power to heal various diseases.