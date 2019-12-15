Home States Odisha

ED attaches 3 more plots to godman Sarathi Baba

Earlier on July 27 this year, ED had attached 26 immovable properties of Roul’s ashram and Satyam Charitable Trust and warned punishment for the trespassers. 

Published: 15th December 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Self-styled godman Sarathi Baba.

Self-styled godman Sarathi Baba. (PTI)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Months  after self-styled godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Roul was released from Choudwar Circle Jail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached three more plots belonging to Sarathi ashram and Satyam Charitable Trust managed by him at Garapur village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Earlier on July 27 this year, ED had attached 26 immovable properties of Roul’s ashram and Satyam Charitable Trust and warned punishment for the trespassers. Arrested in 2015 from his ashram on charges of sexual assault, exploitation of women devotees, forgery and other criminal charges, he was released on July 25 after High Court granted him conditional bail on July 22.

Officials of Roads and Buildings department in Kendrapara had assessed value of the properties of  Sarathi ashram in Barimula four years back as per direction of Crime Branch and found two-storey guest houses and other landed properties of the ashram over 2.5 acres of land.  Roul had lured several of his followers by claiming that he had supernatural power to heal various diseases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
godman Sarathi Baba
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp