HIV+ pregnant woman unattended at Odisha's PRM Medical College and hospital for 36 hrs

The woman’s husband Surai Hembram then informed a few social workers and locals following which she was taken to the labour room by the hospital staff.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A 25-year-old HIV positive pregnant woman of Jamda in Rairangpur sub-division was left unattended for more than 36 hours at PRM Medical College and Hospital here. The woman, who gave birth to a still born, was admitted to Jamda hospital on Thursday after she complained of labour pain. Later, she was brought to the medical college where the doctors allegedly refused to attend to her. She had to suffer for more than 36 hours on the floor of the hospital.

The woman’s husband Surai Hembram then informed a few social workers and locals following which she was taken to the labour room by the hospital staff. However, it was too late as she delivered a still born. Surai alleged that the baby died due to hospital authorities’ negligence. Kapura Soren, an Asha worker, said doctors and nurses of the gynaecology department did not attend to the woman even as she pleaded with them repeatedly. She said neither the doctors nor the nurses were willing to even touch the woman. 

Hospital Superintendent of PRM Medical College and Hospital Boikunthanath Mohapatra refuted the allegations that the woman was neglected. “Adequate medical facilities were provided to her and her condition was stable till 6 pm. The doctors had been attending to her at regular intervals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The plight of HIV positive patients remains pathetic in the district. Even as the district does not have a single Anti-Reroviral Therapy (ART) Centre, people affected with HIV are forced to go to Balasore for treatment. On Friday, a HIV positive man, unable to bear the pain and mental stress committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in the district. The deceased, a resident of Sunaposi village under Tiring police limits, was tested positive for HIV three years back.

