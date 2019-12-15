Minor girl ‘gang-raped’, murdered in Odisha's Nabarangpur district

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : A 16-year-old tribal girl, who had gone missing from home on Friday night, was allegedly found murdered after gang-rape in Gumundoli village in Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

Villagers found her dead body on the outskirts of the village in the morning. Her body bore multiple injury marks and police found two jeans trousers from the spot under Kosagumuda police station limits.

On Friday night at around 8 pm, while her family members along with other villagers were busy celebrating Diali festival, the girl had gone out of her house to attend nature’s call. When she did not return till late night, the girl’s parents started searching but failed to trace her.On Saturday morning, some villagers while going towards paddy fields, about 500 metre away, found the girl’s body and informed her family members and police. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The girl was studying in Kotpad school but dropped out in Class X. Her father and sister are working as daily labourers in the area. Tension prevailed in the region following the girl’s death. Shops and business establishments in Kosagumuda downed their shutters following the incident. Family members alleged that she was raped and murdered and demanded justice from the police.

Nabarangpur SP Nitini Kushalkar is camping in the area to oversee the investigation. Although police are yet to confirm gang-rape and murder, a scientific team was pressed into the inquiry. Postmortem of the girl would be conducted after the scientific team completes its investigation.Koraput DIG Shefeen Ahamed said investigation is on and the criminals would be arrested soon.