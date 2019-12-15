Home States Odisha

Minor girl ‘gang-raped’, murdered in Odisha's Nabarangpur district

Missing since Friday night, her body was found 500 metre from the village
 

Published: 15th December 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR : A 16-year-old tribal girl, who had gone missing from home on Friday night, was allegedly found murdered after gang-rape in Gumundoli village in Nabarangpur district on Saturday. 
Villagers found her dead body on the outskirts of the village in the morning. Her body bore multiple injury marks and police found two jeans trousers from the spot under Kosagumuda police station limits.

On Friday night at around 8 pm, while her family members along with other villagers were busy celebrating Diali festival, the girl had gone out of her house to attend nature’s call. When she did not return till late night, the girl’s parents started searching but failed to trace her.On Saturday morning, some villagers while going towards paddy fields, about 500 metre away, found the girl’s body and informed her family members and police. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The girl was studying in Kotpad school but dropped out in Class X. Her father and sister are working as daily labourers in the area. Tension prevailed in the region following the girl’s death. Shops and business establishments in Kosagumuda downed their shutters following the incident. Family members alleged that she was raped and murdered and demanded justice from the police. 

Nabarangpur SP Nitini Kushalkar is camping in the area to oversee the investigation. Although police are yet to confirm gang-rape and murder, a scientific team was pressed into the inquiry. Postmortem of the girl would be conducted after the scientific team completes its investigation.Koraput DIG Shefeen Ahamed said investigation is on and the criminals would be arrested soon. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha gang rape Odisha minor gang rape
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp