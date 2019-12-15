Odisha government reserves six Khondalite blocks for Puri project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has reserved six Khondalite mining blocks in favour of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) for use in the projects to be undertaken under Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme for development of Puri as a World Heritage City.According to a notification issued by the Steel and Mines Department, the Khondalite blocks reserved for OMC are Chandia, Sukhuaparha and Teligarh blocks in Jajpur district, Gobindpur in Cuttack district, Kurumpada decorative stone block, Kundakundi Kunda stone quarry and Narangarh in Khurda district.

However, the reservation of Kundakundi Kunda stone quarry and Narangarh is conditional upon withdrawal of the Mining Lease (ML) application by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in favour of the OMC, it said.The notification said, “Mineral extracted from these blocks shall be supplied to the Works Department or any other agency designated by it for use in the projects to be undertaken under the scheme for ABADHA and/or projects for development of Puri as World Heritage City.”

The terms and conditions for supply of Khondalite will be mutually agreed between the Works department, the SJTA and the OMC. Any mineral not required by the Works department, or any other agency designated by it or SJTA will be disposed of by the OMC following the due process of law.

A number of projects have been approved by the Chief Minister under the ABADHA scheme this year including development of the heritage security zone, Shree Setu project, Musa river revival plan, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, housing projects, Puri lake development project, upgradation of Raghunandan Library, Acharya Harihar square re-development project, Atharnala heritage project, Matha Development Initiative and development of heritage lakes. These projects are likely to cost Rs 2308 crore.

The State Government has decided to spend Rs 3208 crore under the ABADHA scheme in three years to transform Puri into a world heritage city. A proposal in this regard was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet presided by the Chief Minister. While Rs 719 crore will be spent under the scheme in 2019-20, the cost of the projects to be taken up under ABADHA will be around Rs 1402 crore and Rs 1087 crore in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

