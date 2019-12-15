Home States Odisha

Odisha government sets fresh date for power sub-stations

Of 500 sub-stations planned to be constructed in three years in the State, OPTCL has completed 380

(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After failing to meet several deadlines to build a power distribution network resilient to natural disaster, the State Government has set a fresh date to complete construction of 473  33/11 KV sub-stations by the end of the current financial year.In its endeavour to solve the low voltage problems faced by consumers, particularly in rural areas, and ensure uninterrupted supply of quality power, the Government had planned to construct 500 sub-stations within three years from 2013-14 under Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP).

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), the nodal agency to implement the project, is reported to have completed about 380 33/11 KV sub-stations and the remaining projects are in different stages of construction, official sources said.The project got delayed due to a host of external factors like delay in finalisation of right of way (RoW), objection from land owners and farmers and revision of the locations from time to time, said OPTCL sources.

The project sanctioned in 2013-14 was estimated to cost Rs 2,600 crore. The cost has now been revised to Rs 3,843 crore due to time overrun. After cyclone Phailin that battered the power infrastructures in some coastal districts, the Government took a relook at the projects to be taken up by scaling up investment to build a strong distribution network.

The basic objective of the project under ODSSP was to address low voltage problem in rural areas and reduce the high technical loss by reducing the length of the 11 KV and 33 KV lines.“The main objectives of the project are to reduce high technical loss, reduce the length of 11 KV and 33 KV lines by increasing the number of 33/11 KV primary sub-stations, supply stable power at appropriate voltage to the consumers and cater to the present and future load in view of increasing consumers due to implementation of various electrification programmes,” said an OPTCL officer handling the projects.

The project was planned to be completed over a period of three years from 2013-14 to 2015-16. Budgetary allocation of Rs 178 crore, Rs 150 crore and Rs 900 crore were made in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 respectively under the scheme. 

The Government has already made an allocation of Rs 2,624 crore since 2015-16 for the project.
As several areas of the State are still experiencing low voltage, the Energy Minister has requested all members of the Assembly to submit at least five proposals each for either upgradation of existing sub-stations or establishment of new ones in their respective constituencies.

Power infra
380 33/11 KV sub-stations completed
473  sub-station projects pending
Rs 3,843 cr revised estimated cost
Rs 2,624 cr allocated since 
2015-16

Comments

