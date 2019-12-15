Odisha trader files fake loot case to escape taxes

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A trader of Jharsuguda faked a loot case to evade payment of taxes. Proprietor of Sreya Traders Sankar Kedia had lodged a police complaint on Thursday alleging that three criminals had looted Rs 10 lakh from him at gun-point while he was in his firm at around 2 pm. He told police that he had taken loan of Rs 10.45 lakh from different persons and the criminals, who had their faces masked with helmets, looted Rs 10 lakh from this amount.

However, during investigation and examination of CCTV footage, police found out that there was no such loot in Kedia’s firm. Instead, he had sent all his staff away for lunch during the time of loot that he mentioned in the complaint. Further investigation revealed that he had also not taken any loan.Police said he could not show any supporting loan documents and filed the false report to evade taxes. Action will be taken against him for filing the fake case, said SP Aswini Mohanty.