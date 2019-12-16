BJP left red-faced in Odisha as ‘kidnapped’ zilla parishad members join BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP had to face an embarrassing situation as nine of its Zilla Parishad (ZP) members from Bargarh, alleged to have been kidnapped by the BJD, appeared on Sunday and maintained that they had joined the ruling regional party since March 28.

The BJP at a news conference had alleged that the missing ZP members have been kidnapped by the BJD. The BJP said that Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh was involved in the kidnapping of the ZP members and attempts were being made to induct them into the BJD.

However, the allegation turned out to be false on Sunday as the missing ZP members appeared and criticised the BJP for ignoring them when they were in the party. ZP member Umesh Chandra Behera told mediapersons that they were not happy with the BJP even before the general election in 2019 as it did not cooperate with them in discharging their duties as ZP members. “We had resigned from the BJP on March 28, 2019 because of this,” he said.

Another ZP member Sanjukta Majhi said they decided to resign from the party after being ignored for a long time. “We were ignored and sidelined. So we decided to resign from the party and join the BJD under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” she said and added that there has been no development in their area.

However, senior BJP leader Pradip Purohit told mediapersons that the party will start proceedings under anti-defection Act against the nine ZP members. Stating that the BJP will take up the matter with the State Election Commission, Purohit alleged that there is a clear instruction from the Naveen Nivas (the Chief Minister’s residence) to divide the party in Bargarh district. He alleged that efforts are being made to dissolve the Bargarh ZP.