Home States Odisha

BJP left red-faced in Odisha as ‘kidnapped’ zilla parishad members join BJD

The BJP said that Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh was involved in the kidnapping of the ZP members and attempts were being made to induct them into the BJD.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP had to face an embarrassing situation as nine of its Zilla Parishad (ZP) members from Bargarh, alleged to have been kidnapped by the BJD, appeared on Sunday and maintained that they had joined the ruling regional party since March 28.

The BJP at a news conference had alleged that the missing ZP members have been kidnapped by the BJD. The BJP said that Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh was involved in the kidnapping of the ZP members and attempts were being made to induct them into the BJD.

However, the allegation turned out to be false on Sunday as the missing ZP members appeared and criticised the BJP for ignoring them when they were in the party. ZP member Umesh Chandra Behera told mediapersons that they were not happy with the BJP even before the general election in 2019 as it did not cooperate with them in discharging their duties as ZP members. “We had resigned from the BJP on March 28, 2019 because of this,” he said.

Another ZP member Sanjukta Majhi said they decided to resign from the party after being ignored for a long time. “We were ignored and sidelined. So we decided to resign from the party and join the BJD under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” she said and added that there has been no development in their area.

However, senior BJP leader Pradip Purohit told mediapersons that the party will start proceedings under anti-defection Act against the nine ZP members. Stating that the BJP will take up the matter with the State Election Commission, Purohit alleged that there is a clear instruction from the Naveen Nivas (the Chief Minister’s residence) to divide the party in Bargarh district. He alleged that efforts are being made to dissolve the Bargarh ZP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha JP Odisha zilla parishad BJD Zilla Parishad kidnapping
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp