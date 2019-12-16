Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP to have new chief by December-end: BJP general secretary Arun Singh

Sources in the party said the national leadership is looking for one who has organisational ability and can lead the party to form the next government in 2024.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s national general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh

BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With too many aspirants for the top organisational post in the State unit of the BJP, the saffron party on Sunday started election of district presidents.

"Election of the State BJP president will be completed by December-end. I can’t say who will be the next president. The BJP district presidents and State council members will elect the new chief of the party," said national BJP general secretary in charge of Odisha Arun Singh. He said the BJP is the only party where there is internal democracy and election was held in the most democratic manner.

While names of several BJP leaders including former Union Minister Jual Oram, KV Singhdeo, Bijay Mohapatra, Suresh Pujari, Manmohan Samal, Samir Mohanty and Bhrugu Baxipatra are making the rounds, sources in the party said the national leadership is looking for one who has organisational ability and can lead the party to form the next government in 2024.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik gave a similar hint when mediapersons prodded him about the next president. “The leadership may decide a candidate for the top job who can deliver and take the party to a position of forming the next government in the State,” Naik said.

He parried a question when asked if there is any possibility of selecting a leader from the coastal districts where BJP organisation is very weak. Naik said the State president will be elected on consensus and there is no rift in the party as there are no aspirants.

Former State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the party has a tradition of electing president on consensus. Two to three names were sent to the national leadership and whoever is chosen will be accepted by all. In a cadre based party like BJP, everyone is a disciplined worker and discharges whatever duty is assigned to him or her.

While Oram has been elected thrice as party president, other western Odisha leaders who are at the helms since 2004 include BJP MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari, KV Singhdeo and incumbent president Basant Panda. The possibility of giving Panda, MP from Kalahandi, another chance may not be ruled out.

The party on the day conducted elections of president of 16 of 36 organisational districts here. The district presidents were elected out of names recommended by newly elected block presidents to the party.

Presidents of Bargarh, Balasore, Banai, Panposh, Sundargh, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Nuapara, Ganjam, Ghumsur, Khurda and Puri were elected and their names will be announced after election of the remaining 20 organisational districts.

