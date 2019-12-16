Home States Odisha

Train services hit in Odisha for second day due to Citizenship Act protests in West Bengal

Published: 16th December 2019 10:35 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Train services were affected in the State for the second consecutive day on Sunday as people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act blocked railway tracks at several places in West Bengal leaving many stranded at different stations in Odisha.

While 25 trains were cancelled on Saturday and 24 on Sunday in view of public agitation at railway stations including Sankrail, Maurigram, Bankra Nayabaj and Nalpur under Howrah-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway, six trains will remain cancelled on Monday and three on Tuesday.

An East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said some trains running through Odisha are being cancelled due to cancellation of connecting trains from various stations in view of public agitation in Howrah-Kharagpur Railway section.

“Situation is under observation. However, train movement to Howrah is becoming normal. Hopefully, complete normalcy will be restored by Tuesday,” he added.

