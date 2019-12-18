Home States Odisha

Odisha Mining Corporation receives National Safety Award

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to OMC at New Delhi on December 16 in presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Change) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar. 

Sand mining underway on Brahmani river bed in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: South Kaliapani mines of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has received National Safety Award for its sustained efforts in ensuring safety and employees’ welfare at workplace.

“OMC, one of the fastest-growing mining companies in India, is committed to provide a safe workplace to all employees and vendors and continuously working to abide by the vision of zero fatality’ and injury,” officials of the State-owned PSU said.

As part of the initiatives to achieve higher safety standards at mines, OMC conducts Tripartite meeting on Safety on a bi-annual basis to deliberate on safety issues.

Notably, the State-owned entity has witnessed tremendous growth in the last three years achieving Rs 4,052 crore annual turnover in the last financial year. It registered a turnover of Rs 2,853 crore in 2017-18 fiscal.

